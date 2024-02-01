New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenx were worth $62,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $380.51 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

