New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,424 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.74% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

