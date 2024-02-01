New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.