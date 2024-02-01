New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

NYCB traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 41,482,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,406,554. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

