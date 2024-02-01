New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Up 8.7%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.63. 1,111,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,037,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$151,240.50. Insiders have sold a total of 509,578 shares of company stock valued at $981,360 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

