New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 3.3% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 1,392,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,939,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,167,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,364,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

