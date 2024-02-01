Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.