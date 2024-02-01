Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.33.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $564.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

