Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

