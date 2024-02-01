Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 141.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

