Needham & Company LLC Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

