Nasdaq, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 304.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.