Motco Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Motco lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.