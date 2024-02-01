Motco Sells 325 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motco reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

