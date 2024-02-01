Motco Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Motco lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intel were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

