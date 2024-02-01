Motco Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1,032.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ambev were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

