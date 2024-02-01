Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Motco decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $774.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

