Motco Has $117,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Motco increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1,358.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $164.30 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.