Motco Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $244.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

