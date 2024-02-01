Motco Buys 3,805 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 612.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Roche were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Roche stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

