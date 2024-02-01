Motco Buys 2,739 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Motco boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

