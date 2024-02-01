Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 23,700 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,920.75.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$26,435.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,275.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$151,725.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
MRT.UN opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
