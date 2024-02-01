Morgan Stanley Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $19.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

