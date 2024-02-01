Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $186.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.29.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.71. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 82,578 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.