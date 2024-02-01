Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Liberty Energy's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,907 shares of company stock worth $1,693,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,928,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

