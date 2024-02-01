Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $68,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

