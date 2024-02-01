Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $602.72 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $648.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.