Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 35.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

