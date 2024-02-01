Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $55,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $356.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

