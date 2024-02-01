Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

MOH stock opened at $356.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $391.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.