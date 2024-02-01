Mizuho Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $480.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.75.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,831. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $462.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

