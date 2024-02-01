Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %
MFG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
