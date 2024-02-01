Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

