Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $415.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Microsoft by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,536,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,551 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 175,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

