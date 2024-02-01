Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

