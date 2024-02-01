Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

