Metro Inc. (MRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 12th

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$70.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88. The company has a market cap of C$16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2562538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.21.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

