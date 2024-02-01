Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

