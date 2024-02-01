Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,527 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
