Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,527 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.