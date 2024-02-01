Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

