Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,458 shares of company stock worth $328,784,197. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ META traded up $7.22 on Thursday, hitting $397.36. 6,305,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,034,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average of $324.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $406.36.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

