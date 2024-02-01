Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.93 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

