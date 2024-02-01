Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

