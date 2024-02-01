Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $393.58 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

