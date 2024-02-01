Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

