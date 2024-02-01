Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.440-8.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.7 billion-$64.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.5 billion.

NYSE:MRK opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.90.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,811,000 after purchasing an additional 275,823 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

