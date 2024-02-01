Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.440-8.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.44 to $8.59 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $125.75.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.