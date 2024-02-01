MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

