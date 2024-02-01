Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Up 10.6%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 242,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 812,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Company Profile

In other news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Also, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

