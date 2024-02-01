Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,949 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 500,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

