Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

MTCH stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.00%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

